Ebonee Davis Talks Initial Struggles With Going Natural And The Secret To Hair Confidence



Model and activist Ebonee Davis is currently one of the most coveted and in demand faces in the fashion industry. Dominating editorial after editorial, her range of poses and way she brings clothing alive is breathtaking. In addition to her beauty, what adds to the dynamic nature of Ebonee, is undoubtedly her intelligence. The beautiful model has been quite outspoken (check out her Ted Talk here) about the fashion industry and their need for more diversity and their position in helping to change beauty standards in our culture. Ebonee sat down with Style & Beauty Editor Danielle James and shares a story about transitioning to natural hair and gaining confidence with her hair and beyond.

DON’T MISS:

These Black Models Were Stylishly Spotted Heading To The Victoria Secret Fashion Show Callbacks

How Gucci Failed Miserably In Their Attempt At White Allyship

#MODELMONDAY: Aya Jones Represents The Motherland In The Heart Of Paris