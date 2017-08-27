America weeps, prays for our nation’s soul

Posted Aug 19, 2017– America is weeping this Sunday. As millions of Americans go to church this weekend and pray for the souls of the departed, for a better life for those who are still on this earth and for peace and serenity around the world, millions more are praying for the soul of our nation. Last week, our 45th president ripped open the fabric of this nation and tossed it aside as if it was a ragdoll destined for the ash heap.