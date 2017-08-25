Overall, ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ will win you over (Merecedes’ Movie Review Aug. 23)

I walked into the movie theater with a pre-conceived notion to slam “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” in this review. While premature, the movie trailer tried to hype up something that came off as extremely corny.

But, the film, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds, is actually very entertaining. “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” follows a convicted assassin (Jackson) as he tries to stick with mid-level bodyguards to meet a court deadline. Along the way, they are kicking butts and taking names in attempts to escape the bad guys.

We see it all the time; unlikely duos pairing up to fight crime. However, Jackson and Reynolds are the quintessential opposites-attract tag team. I would have never guessed that the pair would co-star in a movie like this, but “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” works for me.

I’m not quite sure if the storyline totally made sense, though. The covert operations, the corrupt European government and foreign car chases are quite strange. It seemed like a lot of unnecessary details.

Jackson is aging rather wonderfully. He’s agile and quick, in both movement and wit. His role sets “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” over the top. If you enjoy his movies, then you will enjoy this film.

One of my favorite actresses, Selma Hayek, was more than a riot in the film. She plays Jackson’s imprisoned wife, Sonia. Her exaggerated, rough comedy made for some really enjoyable moments. You might not be able to understand what’s she’s actually saying, but at least she’s actually convincing.

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” is an end-of-the-summer blast. Jackson and Reynolds, who might be the new “it” twosome, share the big screen for an irrefutably fun time at the movies.

