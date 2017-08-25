‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ needs no guarding, and help Judge Woodruff claim victory! (Bill Neal’s Column Aug. 23)

:10—Steeler Time… No. 1; It’s that time, alright, and that means I am at my spot. And as I always tell ya…If I told you where I was, I’d have to kill ya. No. 2; For the record, don’t try to find me. I’ve got multiple stops. No. 3; I know it’s Atlanta and I know they went to the Big Dance and gave it away…But say it with me, boys and girls, “It’s only preseason. It’s only preseason.” And we’re playing guys you will never see again in life. No. 4; You only need to get a close-up shot of Martavis Bryant to know he’s been serious about making his comeback. No. 5; T.J. Watt’s the real deal as I told you. The bloodline is legit. Pay no mind to who starts…James Harrison will tell you it’s not who starts, it’s who finishes and how they finish!

:09—On the other side of the page…“Ya’ll” know the Pitt basketball season is coming back whether you want it to or not. I’m just sayin’!

:08—Speaking of basketball, here’s a long overdue shoutout and congratulations to T.J. McConnell. He of Chartiers Valley High School, Duquesne University and onto Arizona where he blew up and now with the Philadelphia 76ers. The ultimate achiever. He made it all the way and deserves everything that comes his way. I am proud to know him. Proud to say he played in the Connie Hawkins League. Proud most of all to know his wonderful and iconic family.

