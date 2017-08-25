Metro
Home > Metro

Coming Wednesday, Aug. 30 – The story behind a new Wilkinsburg


Rob Taylor Jr. - Courier Staff Writer
Leave a comment

Photo by Courier Photographer John Ford

Monday, Aug. 28 is the first day of school for Wilkinsburg school students at Kelly and Turner elementary schools, along with the 7-12 graders who head into their second year attending Pittsburgh Westinghouse High School. In the Aug. 30 New Pittsburgh Courier, superintendent Dr. Linda Iverson discusses the new initiatives, projects and goals for the district. Stay tuned to http://www.newpittsburghcourier.com for the latest details.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Coming Wednesday, Aug. 30 – The story behind a new Wilkinsburg

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular