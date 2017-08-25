COGIC Vermont Jurisdiction’s 23rd Holy Convocation returns to Pittsburgh (Aug. 3-6, 2017)

All roads leading to Pittsburgh from the northeast were cleared for the Church Of God In Christ (COGIC) Vermont Jurisdiction’s 23rd Holy Convocation, recently held at the Pentecostal COGIC, 6300 East Liberty Blvd.

Jurisdictional Prelate, Bishop Loran E. Mann has hosted the annual gathering, held August 3-6, since becoming Bishop six years ago. The event attracts and welcomes an array of bishops, pastors and evangelists from the surrounding Pittsburgh church community. This year’s speakers included Rev. Brenda Gregg, Founding Pastor of Destiny of Faith Church, Pittsburgh, Rev. Marvin C. Moreland, Pastor of Deliverance Temple COGIC, Aliquippa, and special guest Bishop Frank Madison Reid, a former Pittsburgh African Methodist Episcopal pastor now living in Baltimore.

Each day service, entitled Morning Glory, was facilitated by First Lady, Evangelist Barbara Mann and National COGIC Evangelist and Prophet, Elder Jason Jones. The Women’s Day Services were conducted by State Mother Lillian Gray of Bridgeport, Connecticut. Bishop Mann preached the final and official day sermon, based on the Holy Convocation’s theme, “Preserving The Landmarks,” Proverbs 22:28.

