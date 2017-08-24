To Tell The Truth…Pray and remove the statues—then what?

Our nation is in a state of denial, as they will not accept the established fact that racism is alive and well.

Too many persons, particularly those in seats of power at the local, state and national level, strive to make the nation’s division issue a product of the election of President Donald Trump, instead of admitting it has always been a major issue in the “Land of the Brave and Home of the Free.”

There are those in Pittsburgh and across this nation who contend that we must pray, and I personally understand the power of prayer. But my 85 years of life have taught me that prayer alone will not suffice. Upon leaving the shores of Africa, our ancestors prayed, upon landing at their destinations they prayed, WE have prayed over the last 400 years. I was born into a Christian family and my parents instilled in all of us what prayer could and could not accomplish. Dad and mom would say, “If you are unemployed or underemployed and pray that the condition be resolved and then go to sleep, upon awaking the next morning your condition will not have changed. If you want to get married, have a family, buy a car, educate your children, buy a house, prayer alone will not be enough. Ask yourself, when is the last time you prayed, what did you pray for, did you pray for the violence to cease throughout our communities, did you pray last week to hit the Mega Millions or Powerball?

The history of Black people indicates that we have always been a praying people, but we still cater to people who look different than us, but PREY UPON US. Yes, we most definitely should continue to pray, but we must exert that old phrase, “Pray and put our minds and shoulders to work.”

