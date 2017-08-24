Overdraft bank fees …A $14 billion drain on the working poor

A banking fee that averages $35 per transaction collectively costs America’s consumers nearly $14 billion each year. A new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) focuses on overdraft fees and provides a profile of those hit hardest. These fees drain from the pockets of people who are already struggling to remain financially afloat.

Swift reactions to CFPB’s findings came from civil rights groups working on behalf of both Blacks and Latinos. Together, the NAACP, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, UnidosUS (formerly NCLR), and the Center for Responsible Lending (CRL) urged the CFPB to propose regulations that would protect consumers by reining in abusive overdraft fees.

“Overdraft fees may be explained as a ‘convenience,’” said Vanita Gupta, president and CEO, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, “but as this study shows, they only make matters worse for the consumers who can afford them the least…Both improved disclosures and additional policy reforms are necessary if we want more consumers to succeed in the banking system.”

Similarly, Hilary Shelton, Director of the NAACP Washington Bureau and its Senior Vice President for Policy and Advocacy added, “Overdraft fees are charged largely to customers who can afford them the least—those Americans who live paycheck to paycheck struggling to make ends meet. These fees are unreasonable and hit vulnerable consumers the hardest, thrusting them into a cycle of debt and driving some from the banking system altogether.”

An overdraft occurs when available funds in a consumer’s checking account are not enough to cover a purchase, and the bank allows the sale to go through. In return, the institution charges a fee of typically $35 per transaction that is repaid along with any overdrawn amounts from the next deposit into the account. In addition to debit cards and ATM purchases, these fees can also be generated from purchases with electronic bill payments, and paper checks.

