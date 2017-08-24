Letter To The Editor …Lavelle’s response to Charlottesville

Dear Editor:

On Saturday, Aug. 12, our country witnessed something that many of us thought we would never see on American soil. Hundreds of neo-Nazis and White supremacists, torches in hand, descended on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. They rallied for hate. In the shadow of this abhorrent display of intolerance, a young woman lost her life, and dozens were seriously injured in the ensuing violence. If this wasn’t shock enough to our collective spirits, our president went on national television and offered his tacit support for the White supremacists, causing national pain and grief. We find ourselves questioning who we are as a country and what can be done to heal this divide.

As I write this, I am thinking of my two sleeping children. I am not only responsible for creating a safe place in this world where they can thrive, but also as a public official I have made this commitment to the city of Pittsburgh and all its residents. We no longer have the luxury of minimizing the racial and economic divides in our city. We have begun the work, but it simply isn’t enough. People are suffering in the darkness of our silence. I am challenging myself and the citizens of Pittsburgh to muster the courage to engage in discussions and actions that put us on the road toward parity, inclusion, and the reduction of bigoted behavior. This is tough and painful work, but if we have learned nothing else over the last two weeks, not doing the work allows others, who don’t have our best interests at heart, to do it for us. This democracy is in our hands and we must ensure its stability and availability to all of our citizens.

R. Daniel Lavelle

Pittsburgh District 6 City Councilman

