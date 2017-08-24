HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling JAY-Z’s Dad Swag?

Hip-Hop businessman Jay-Z was spotted at JFK Airport rocking Alexander Wang gear on Tuesday. The outfit came complete with a jacket, pants and a “Disbo” beanie.
The jacket and pants came in a black checkerboard design, with the jacket being accented in with a black and white collar. The matching pants gave a relaxed, leisurely look topped off with a pair of Puma sneakers.
What’s your vote? Do you think Jay-Z’s Dad Swag game is on point? Vote below!
DON’T MISS:
Kanye West Splits With Jay Z’s Tidal Over $3M
Jay Z To Make Trayvon Martin Documentary Film Series
Jay Z Will Give The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift To Incarcerated Men
#DemBabies! Best Twitter Reactions To Rumored Names Of Beyoncé And Jay Z's Twins...Bea And Shawn
10 photos Launch gallery
#DemBabies! Best Twitter Reactions To Rumored Names Of Beyoncé And Jay Z's Twins...Bea And Shawn
1. Bea And Shawn?Source:Getty 1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
comments – Add Yours