GET THE LOOK: Score Model Chanel Iman’s Sexy All White Ensemble


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Has the “don’t-wear-white-after-Labor-Day” rule been done away with, yet? Well, model Chanel Iman made sure she sported a cute white outfit while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel modeled an all-white two piece by WildFox Couture, which came in a front-tie halter top and pants. The $178 top and $198 pants were accented with star designs all over, adding a cute sparkle to her look.

Chanel sported her killer abs with the tie-top, and the curve-friendly pants showed off the rest of her amazing figure. What are your thoughts on Chanel’s all-white look? Click the links to shop the look

