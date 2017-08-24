Field Negro: Well that didn’t take long.

I saw some reruns of trump’s rally inTuesday night. So much for trying to unify the country.

The man literally told the crowd that we are losing our culture and that he would rather build a wall to keep the Mexicans out than to keep our government running. To top it off, he even hinted that he might pardon the racist sheriff, Joe Arpaio.

trump was unhinged and out of control, and at one point I honestly thought that he would start waiting for a laugh track after he completed every sentence. His new chief of staff, poor man, has to be wondering how he got himself into this mess.

trump, once again, made himself out to be the victim, and he flat out lied about what he said after the happenings in Charlottesville. In case you are keeping track that’s 1,001 lies to the American people since taking office. That, my friends, is a lot of lies. Even for a politician seeking political office.