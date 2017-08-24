Anti-violence Block Party in McKeesport to be held Aug. 26

On Aug. 7, a 15-year-old was shot in the arm and grazed in the head by another bullet fired from a car as he walked along Jenny Lind Street in McKeesport. He was lucky.

Nine others weren’t. Their deaths rank the municipality second only to the City of Pittsburgh for homicides this year in Allegheny County. For Rev. Christine Pope Portis, pastor at True Vine Ministries in McKeesport, that homicide number is unacceptable—and she is making sure the community knows how she feels.

“For four weeks now, every Thursday, we have prayed on specific street corners for people who’ve lost someone to violence in the streets, and we’re going to hit every corner in the city,” she said. “I have members of our congregation who’ve lost children, and I’m tired of it.”

This Saturday, Aug. 26, instead of taking their message of non-violence to the community at a particular intersection, True Vine Ministries is blocking off the intersection of 6th Avenue and Market Street in front of its church and inviting the community to a block party.

Reverend Portis’ daughter, and assistant pastor at True Vine, Rev. Melanie Smith, said the event will feature musical and dance team performances, free food, face painting, and an obstacle course. In addition to the party, McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko and city fire department personnel will dedicate a handicapped ramp built with donated materials by members of the local carpenters’ union who donated their time to the project.

