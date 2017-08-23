United Nations Committee ‘Warns’ US About Rising Racism

In a veiled criticism of President Trump, a U.N. racism committee issued an “early warning” about rising racial tension in the United States, The Guardian reports.

This comes in the aftermath of the White supremacist rally in Charlottesville, in which a White nationalist plowed down anti-racism demonstrators with a car, killing Heather Heyer. The president, rather than unequivocally condemning the hate groups, chose to blame both sides.

“We are alarmed by the racist demonstrations, with overtly racist slogans, chants and salutes by white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and the Ku Klux Klan, promoting white supremacy and inciting racial discrimination and hatred,” said Anastasia Crickley, chair of the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

The warning was issued on Aug. 18 but became widely circulated on Wednesday, following protests of the president’s rally in Phoenix, Arizona, The Guardian reported.

According to AFP, a French news agency, these warnings are rare and typically go to countries with entrenched ethnic or religious conflicts, such as Nigeria and Iraq.

The committee, which is tasked with monitoring and implementing the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, was careful not to name Trump, The Guardian noted.

It called on the government and political leaders “to unequivocally and unconditionally reject and condemn racist hate speech and crimes in Charlottesville and throughout the country.”

That seems unlikely. At the Phoenix rally, Trump portrayed himself as a victim in his Charlottesville mess, blaming the news media for misquoting him.

Trump used the first 20 minutes of his speech in Phoenix to defend his remarks on the unrest in Charlottesville https://t.co/zNwyfBVmia — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 23, 2017

