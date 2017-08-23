STYLEWEEK PITTSBURGH No. 5 was LIT! (Debbie Norrell’s Special Report)

With a grand opening on August 17, STYLEWEEK Pittsburgh celebrated five years of unique fashion in the city of Pittsburgh. The five-part event started with Metamorphosis, a designer fashion show at Coterie. LaMont Jones Jr. was the emcee. On August 18, the STYLE AWARDS were held at Alloy 26 on the South Side. On August 19, the STYLEWEEK celebration moved to the Ace Hotel in East Liberty for a Pop Up Market and Fashion’s Night Out. The five-part event concluded with an Industry Brunch on August 20 at the Frick Museum. Wadria Taylor is the proprietor and Managing Director at STYLEWEEK Pittsburgh.

(ALL PHOTOS BY DEBBIE NORRELL)

