Rental Service – Rooms For Rent 8-23-17


ROOMS FOR RENT
Furnished rooms conveniently located in the Hill District on Dinwiddie St. Five minutes away from a shopping complex with Shop n Save, Banks, Public Transportation, etc. Sharing the use of a living room, kitchen, and bathroom of same sex room mates. Security deposit, and monthly rent of $375.00, contact Property Manager Jim@ (412) 841-6130 between 9am-5pm.

