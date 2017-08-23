Public Notice 8-23-17

Notice of Availability for Public Review

And Comment and Public Hearing

Housing Authority of the

City of Pittsburgh

2018 Moving to Work Annual Plan

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) is a participant in the federal Moving to Work Demonstration Program (MTW). The 2018 MTW Annual Plan takes the place of the Capital Fund Annual Statement, Five Year Plan and the PHA Annual Plan normally required under the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act (QHWRA).

The HACP’s 2018 Moving To Work Annual Plan will be available for review from August 18, 2017 to September 16, 2017 at the HACP Executive Office, 200 Ross Street, 9th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219; the HACP Web Site www.hacp.org; and at HACP Management Offices. Copies of the draft annual plan may also be obtained by contacting the HACP Executive Office at 412-456-5012.

Written comments on the Annual Plan must be addressed to MTW Annual Plan Comments at the address above and must be received by close of business (5:00 P.M.) on September 16, 2017.

Public hearings to receive comments on the Plan will be held on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 at 12:00 P.M. and at 5:30 PM at 200 Ross St., 9th floor HACP Conference Room.

Persons with disabilities requiring assistance or alternative formats, or wishing to submit comments in alternative formats, can contact the HACP ADA/504 Coordinator at 412-456-5020, Extension 2504; TTY 412-201-5384.

PUBLIC NOTICE

OPENING OF THE MANCHESTER COMMONS SITE BASED WAITING LISTS

Effective Thursday, August 24, 2017, at 8:00 a.m., the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) will open site-based waiting lists for: one- (1) bedroom, two- (2) bedroom, three- (3) bedroom and four- (4) bedroom units in Manchester Commons.

Effective Thursday, August 24, 2017, the HACP will only be accepting pre-applications in person for Manchester Commons. Pre-applications can be obtained at the HACP Occupancy Department, 100 Ross Street, 4th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219.

Persons with disabilities requiring accommodations to submit a pre-application can contact the Disability Compliance office at 412-456-5282. For those that are deaf or hard of hearing, you can also contact HACP at TDD: 412-201-5384.

Additional information is available by contacting the HACP Occupancy Department at 412-456-5030.

This event is for Manchester Commons ONLY and is completely separate from the HACP Housing Choice Voucher, Project Based Voucher and Low Income Public Housing Programs.

The Housing Authority of the City Of Pittsburgh

Occupancy Department

100 Ross Street – 4th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

