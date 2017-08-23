New Pittsburgh Courier’s Community Calendar (Aug. 23-29)

Nineteenth Amendment Award Luncheon

Aug. 24—The Pennsylvania Women’s Hall of Achievement will host its 9th Annual Breakfast honoring 19th Amendment heroes, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Rivers Club, Oxford Center, in downtown Pittsburgh. This year’s event will be emceed by Marita Garrett and will honor Ellen Dyle, Cecile M. Springer, Ashleigh Deemer, Diane I. Daniels, Valeri McDonald Roberts and Therese Rocco. RSVP at Eventbrite or call Bonnie DiCarlo at 412-480-5247 or JoAnn Forrester at 412-440-6969.

Community Block Party

Aug. 26—True Vine Ministries will host a Community Block Party and dedication ceremony for its new disability ramp, 12 to 4 p.m. at the Intersection of 6th Avenue and Market Street in McKeesport, PA. 15132. The event will include a child’s obstacle course, food, music and dance teams, and fellowship to combat community violence. For more information, or vendor information call Minster Corinthians Anderson at 412-901-7067, or Rev. Portis at 412-758-5028.

