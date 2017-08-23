New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (Aug. 23-29)

ST. JAMES PENN HILLS BIBLE CAMP

AUGUST 21-25—Christian Life Skills Inc. is partnering with St. James Church in Penn Hills for the St. James Bible Camp, at the Church, 11524 Frankstown Rd. The camp is open to ages 4-18. The camp runs each day from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Learn music, drama, sports, games, Bible study, and Christian dance and step. For more information, call 412-889-4065.

PENTECOSTAL COGIC WOMEN’S WEEKEND

SEPTEMBER 9—Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ’s Council of Christian Women presents Women’s Weekend 2017, at Comfort Inn, 699 Rodi Rd. at noon. First Lady Barbara Herron Mann is hostess. Tickets are $35. Women’s Day service is Sunday, Sept. 10 at the church, 6300 East Liberty Blvd. Evangelist Mable Crump is the speaker. Imani Wilkerson is guest soloist. For luncheon tickets at the Comfort Inn, call 412-361-7000.

ANTIOCH FALL REVIVAL

WEDNESDAYS IN SEPTEMBER—Antioch Baptist Church, 332 Elizabeth St., Sewickley, will celebrate their Annual Fall Revival at 7 p.m. each evening. Guest speakers will be Rev. Dr. Melvin Rippy, Macedonia Baptist Church, Wheeling (Sept. 6), Rev. Roy Sims Sr., Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Bellevue (Sept. 13), Rev. Michael Peterson, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Coraopolis (Sept. 20), and Rev. John Knight, Mt. Ararat Baptist Church (Sept. 27). Guest choirs will be present each evening as well. For more information, call 412-741-7688.

