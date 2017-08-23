Classifieds
Meetings 8-23-17


MEETING ANNOUNCEMENT
COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY
A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the College will be held on:
September 7, 2017
4:00 PM
CCAC Allegheny
Campus-Byers Hall
808 Ridge Avenue,
Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Continue reading Meetings 8-23-17

