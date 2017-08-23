Classifieds
Legal Notices – Estate Notices 8-23-17


Estate of EVELYN THOMPSON a/k/a EVELYN SCOTT, Deceased of Pittsburgh, PA No. 04199 of 2017 Cimmean Thompson, Administratrix, 10 Comrie Avenue, Braddock, PA 15104 or to Thelma C. Spells, Esquire, Attorney, 1533 Bidwell Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233

 

Estate of JOYCE ELAINE SCHAEFER, Deceased of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. No. 02-17-03862, Randi L. Starr, Administratrix c/o Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellot, LLC, U.S. Steel Tower, 600 Grant Street, 44th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or to Nancy L. Rackoff, Esquire, Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, U.S. Steel Tower, 600 Grant Street, 44th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

