Legal Notices 8-23-17

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

Please take notice that a Complaint in Divorce was filed on May 4, 2017 between the following parties:

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF ALLEGHENY

COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

FAMILY DIVISION

KATIE M. WILLIAMS-WOODS,

Docket No. FD-07-000891

Plaintiff,

vs.

JACK M. WOODS, JR.

COMPLAINT IN DIVORCE

Defendant.

NOTICE

If you wish to defend, you must enter a written notice personally or by attorney and file your defenses or objections in writing with the court. You are warned that if you fail to do so the case may proceed without you and a judgment may be entered against you without further notice for the relief requested by Plaintiff. You may lose money or property or other rights important to you.

YOU SHOULD TAKE THIS PAPER TO YOUR LAWYER AT ONCE. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A LAWYER, GO TO OR TELEPHONE THE OFFICE SET FORTH BELOW. THIS OFFICE CAN PROVIDE YOU WITH INFORMATION ABOUT HIRING A LAWYER.

IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE A LAWYER, THIS OFFICE MAY BE ABLE TO PROVIDE YOU WITH INFORMATION ABOUT AGENCIES THAT MAY OFFER LEGAL SERVICES TO ELIGIBLE PERSONS AT A REDUCED FEE OR NO FEE.

Lawyer Referral Service

Allegheny County Bar Association

11th Floor Koppers Building, 436 Seventh Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 261-5555

REQUEST FOR

QUALIFICATIONS

The Allegheny County Airport Authority is seeking qualifications for Language Interpretation Services. RFQ documents are available on the Pittsburgh International Airport’s official website at – http://www.flypittsburgh.com/doing-business/business-opportunities. The advertisement period ends on September 15, 2017.

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of BEULAH MAE HUFFMAN, Court Term No. 021704495, late of Plum Borough, Allegheny County, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Director of dept. of Court Records, Wills/Orphans Courts Division of Allegheny County, notice is hereby given to all persons indebted to said estate to make immediate payment, and to those having claims against the same to present them to the undersigned, duly authenticated for settlement. Barbara Gennaro, Executrix, 118 Alpine Village Dr., Monroeville, PA 15146 or to Cathy L. Brannigan, Esq., 15 Duff Rd., Suite 6C, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: