Employment Opportunities 8-23-17

DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send resumes to

jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com.

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh – Café Chef Regular Part-time, hourly, non-exempt

Café Chef works with Café Manager to determine food requirements including variety and quantity of food for preparation, and to assemble supplies and equipment needed for daily cooking activities. An Associate’s Degree in Food Management, Culinary Arts, or related degree preferred. A minimum of 6 months working experience with food required. Acts 33, 34 and FBI Clearances required. To complete an application, please go to http://form.jotform.us/form/40466250962152. Emails can also be sent to hr@pittsburghkids.org

Pittsburgh Theological Seminary

Event Coordinator/Receptionist

Pittsburgh Theological Seminary is seeking an Event Coordinator/Receptionist to manage guest housing, scheduling of campus meeting/classroom space and events. The Coordinator is responsible for reception/switchboard and assisting in initiatives and activities to enhance the hospitality of the Seminary.

The qualified candidate will have a minimum of one (1) year of hospitality experience in a related position, excellent computer (Microsoft Office), typing and data entry skills required. Experience with an institution of higher education is a plus.

Applicants must provide cover letter and resume. Materials should be submitted to careers@pts.edu. The interview committee will begin its review of applications on September 1, 2017.

Pittsburgh Theological Seminary affirms the commitment of the PCUSA to a diverse workplace and equal opportunity. The Seminary also complies with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and executive orders relating to equal opportunity in employment.

Telecommunications Specialist

Port Authority is seeking a Telecommunications Specialist to process incoming telephone and radio calls, dispatching the appropriate police, fire, and emergency medical services units, as needed. To monitor activities throughout Port Authority subway stations ensuring the safety of employees, property, and the general public.

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•Minimum of one (1) year experience within the emergency response/security services field.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

•Must be CLEAN (Commonwealth Law Enforcement Assistance Network) certified.

•Must be willing to successfully complete the course required for APCO Certification (basic

telecommunications training) and other courses, as assigned by supervisor.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows.

•Must be able to work extended shifts, as needed.

•This is a Safety-Sensitive position subject to all testing provisions under the Drug and Alcohol Policy, including random drug and alcohol testing. The person selected for this position may be required to be tested prior to being awarded the job.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Amy Giammanco

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

AGiammanco@portauthority.org

EOE

DEPUTY DIRECTOR,

FACILITIES OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

The Allegheny County Department of Facilities Management is accepting applications for a Deputy Director, Facilities Operations and Maintenance position. For application requirements, job description, and salary information please visit http://alleghenycounty.us/careers or call 412-350-6830.

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh – Special Events Associate

Temporary Causal Part-Time, Non-Exempt, Hourly

September 1st-October 31st, 2017.

The Special Events Associate position will support the Special Events Program in overall coordination of the Museum’s external and internal events. Must be able to work weekends as needed. Help to keep the Events Program organized. Must be able to lift up to 20lbs regularly and up to 60lbs with assistance. Assist the Special Events Manager and Special Events Supervisor in the planning, organization and execution of the major events that take place in the Museum. Acts 33, 34 and FBI Clearances required. To complete an application, please go to http://form.jotform.us/form/40466250962152. Emails can also be sent to hr@pittsburghkids.org

