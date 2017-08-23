Bids and Proposals 8-23-17

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY
ADVERTISEMENT
Separate sealed Bids for the Work as listed hereinafter will be received at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department of Port Authority of Allegheny County (Authority) Heinz 57 Center, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527 until 1:30 p.m. on September 20, 2017 and will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter at the same address. Each Bidder shall be solely responsible for assuring that its Bid is both received and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before the advertised time for submission of Bids. Bids received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of Bids shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for Award.
Radio/Microwave Tower Sites and SHV Parking Garage Power Systems
CONTRACT NO. SYS-17-11
The Work of this Project includes, but is not limited to, the furnishing of all equipment, materials, labor and incidental items required to upgrade the existing electrical systems at six radio/microwave tower sites and South Hills Parking Garage Facility. The radio/microwave tower sites include: South Hills Village, Grandview Park, Kennedy Township, North Park, Repp Road and Brinton Road.
Bid Documents will be available for public inspection and may be obtained on or after August 21, 2017 at Authority’s offices at the following address:
Port Authority of Allegheny County
Purchasing and Materials Management Department
Heinz 57 Center
345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527
Bid Documents are available for purchase as follows: Bid Documents are available in an electronic form on compact disk upon payment of $15.00 per CD. Payment shall be by check or money order (NO CASH), payable to “Port Authority of Allegheny County.” No refunds of payment will be made. Upon request, Bid Documents can be mailed upon receipt of payment in full. Should the purchaser wish to have the Bid Documents delivered via special delivery, such as UPS or Federal Express, the purchaser shall provide its appropriate account numbers for such special delivery methods.
This Project may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and/or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Authority, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for this Project. In this regard, all Bidders shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Bidders shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for this Project. If aid is required to involve DBs in the Work, Bidders are to contact Authority’s Director of Employee Relations and OEO at (412) 566-5262.
The Bidder’s attention is directed to the following contacts for Bidder’s questions:
Procedural Questions Regarding Bidding:
Cynthia Denner – Authority
(412) 566-5117
cdenner@portauthority.org
All other questions relating to the Bid Documents must be submitted by mail or email to:
Port Authority of Allegheny County
Heinz 57 Center
345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor
Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527
Attn: Cynthia Denner
E-mail: cdenner@portauthority.org
In addition, the Bidder’s attention is directed to the following schedule of activities for preparation of its Bid:
9:00 a.m. Pre-Bid Conference
September 6, 2017 Port Authority of Allegheny County
Heinz 57 Center
3rd Floor – Park Conference Room
345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor
Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527
(Attendance is not mandatory, but
strongly recommended)
Pre-Bid Site Tour
[Immediately following the Pre-Bid Conference]
Transportation will be provided.
Participants shall wear a safety vest
and appropriate footwear
1:30 p.m. Bids Due
September 20, 2017 Purchasing and Materials Management Department
Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids
OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT
THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION
of the
SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH
Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on September 5, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for the following:
Pittsburgh Obama 6-12
New Storage Shed and Emergency Generator Installation
Electrical and General Prime
Project Manual and Drawings are available for purchase on August 7, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
PROFESSIONAL AUDIT SERVICES
The Westmoreland County Housing Authority (WCHA) is requesting proposals for its annual Financial and Compliance Audit for the fiscal years ending September 30, 2017 and 2018.
Proposals will be received by Michael L. Washowich, Executive Director, until Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. (Eastern Standard Time) at the office of the Westmoreland County Housing Authority, 167 South Greengate Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Interested respondents can obtain hard copy proposal documents from the WCHA Administration Office, telephone (724) 832-7248, Ext. 3015. Electronic proposal documents are available for downloading at www.wchaonline.com. Inquiries and registration can be emailed to marks@wchaonline.com. Perspective Offerors shall register with WCHA via email in accordance with the proposal requirements.
INVITATION TO BID
WASHINGTON COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY
The Washington County Housing Authority will receive separate, sealed bids for a single general prime contract with the Authority as follows:
MON VALLEY SITE
IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT
Donora Scattered Sites at Fayette Avenue & McKean Avenue, Donora, PA 15033
Highland Terrace at Gallatin Drive, Donora, PA 15033
Monongahela Townhouses at Geary Ave, Marne Ave. & Sixth St., Monongahela, PA 15063
A certified check or bank draft payable to the Washington County Housing Authority, a US Government Bond or satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the Bidder and acceptable sureties in the amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the bid shall be submitted with each bid.
Bids will be received no later than 1:30PM/EST ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2017 at the Washington County Housing Authority, 100 Crumrine Tower, Franklin Street, Washington, PA 15301 at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be held by the Housing Authority for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days prior to contract award.
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held:
9:00AM/EST ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2017
HIGHLAND TERRACE
COMMUNITY ROOM
110 HIGHLAND TERRACE,
DONORA, PA 15033
Plans, specifications and contract documents may be examined at the following location:
The Builders Exchange
1813 North Franklin Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15233
or obtained through the office of the Architect, Shaeffer & Madama, Inc., 57 Fourteenth Street, Wheeling, WV 26003 upon receipt of a $100.00 deposit. Any unsuccessful bidder returning such sets within ten (10) consecutive calendar days following the bid opening in good, reusable condition will be refunded their deposit less postage. Non-bidders will not receive a refund. Contractors are limited to two (2) sets by deposit. Plans, Specifications and Contract documents may be obtained in CD format from the Architect for a $25.00 non-refundable payment.
The work to be performed under this contract is a Section 3 Project under provisions of the Housing & Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended, and must, to the greatest extent feasible, provide opportunities for training and employment for lower-income residents of the project and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are located in, or owned by, Washington County residents. Particular attention is directed to requirements of Executive Order 11246, 11625 and 12138, as well as Section 3 requirements, as set forth in the Specifications
The Washington County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any informality in the bidding.
STEPHEN K. HALL
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR