What The Term ‘Alt-Right’ Really Means — And Why We Should Avoid Using It

Given recent tragic events and the lack of empathy from those in power (ahem, 45) it’s important for us to call things by their proper names. Journalists and others who work in media are called upon each day to shape language around difficult topics, and the folks at The Associated Press are pushing us to do better.
On Tuesday (August 15), in the shadow of the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally, The AP’s blog posted about why we need to take another look at the terms used to describe these groups, such as “alt-right,” “neo-Nazi,” “white nationalists,” and “white supremacists.”
At AP we have taken the position that the term ‘alt-right’ should be avoided because it is meant as a euphemism to disguise racist aims,” said John Daniszewski, AP’s vice president for standards. “So use it only when quoting someone or when describing what the movement says about itself.”
Daniszewski recommends that journalists use quotation marks around the term or use phrasing such as “the so-called alt-right.” He’s also made it a point within the piece to make the distinction between white nationalists, white supremacists, and neo-Nazis. Also of note: A new umbrella term has also emerged for those on the far left who resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists; “antifa” is short for “anti-fascists.”
With the president and his followers denouncing media at every turn, it’s more important than ever for journalists to tell their stories effectively and ethically. Read the full post for a primer on how to use these terms effectively and correctly.
SOURCE: The New York Times, The Associated Press
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
