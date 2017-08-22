Pittsburgh’s African Americans just ‘gotta regatta’ (Pics from the 40th anniversary event)

The 40th Three Rivers Regatta was held Aug. 4-6 at Pittsburgh’s Point State Park, and the hundreds of thousands of people who attended the event were treated to boat races, great food, and the “Regatta Thunder” fireworks display to cap off the festivities. Courier Photographer J.L. Martello captured the event in pictures.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: