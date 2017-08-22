Metro
Pittsburgh’s African Americans just ‘gotta regatta’ (Pics from the 40th anniversary event)


Courier Newsroom, photos by J.L. Martello
ENJOYING THEIR TIME at the Regatta are Cornell Grigsby, Corbin Grigsby, Christa Grigsby Miles, Savanna Miles, 2, Amica Grigsby Fuqua, Ian Fuqua, and Monnie Fuqua.

The 40th Three Rivers Regatta was held Aug. 4-6 at Pittsburgh’s Point State Park, and the hundreds of thousands of people who attended the event were treated to boat races, great food, and the “Regatta Thunder” fireworks display to cap off the festivities. Courier Photographer J.L. Martello captured the event in pictures.

ASHLEY MITCHELL, AUBRI SMITH, AMIYA MITCHELL, ALONNA MITCHELL, ROXANNE MITCHELL

DAVARUS AVENT-PRYOR, with 10-year-old daughter Danica Rea Avent-Pryor, at the Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, held Aug. 4-6 at Point State Park. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

ROISHAY WOODS, MONIER BROWN

DIAMOND PACE, 11, with Kimberley and Brryl at the Three Rivers Regatta.

CHARDONE’ CROOM, DESIREE PEMBERTON

STANTON HEIGHTS RESIDENTS DARNELL CLAY, KAY CLAY, DWIGHT CLAY

FAHAB ALSHAIKHI, 4

 

Pittsburgh's African Americans just 'gotta regatta' (Pics from the 40th anniversary event)

