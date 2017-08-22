Pittsburgh Public Schools to implement new policies, curriculum, Strategic Plan as first day of school is Aug. 28

Under two weeks and counting until school returns for thousands of Pittsburgh Public Schools students.

And there’s a slew of new policies, administrators and expectations for the district, whose slogan is, indeed, to “Expect Great Things.”

Increased nursing services, increased library services, additional attendance assistants, updated code of conduct, increased technology in the classroom, and week-long “Discover PPS Days” in October and March designed to bring parents and the community even closer to the classroom.

The information was disseminated to the New Pittsburgh Courier and WESA-FM (90.5) in an exclusive August 10 meeting at the Board of Education headquarters in Oakland.

“We have to grow ourselves, we embrace the notion of continuous improvement, but we also embedded a continuous improvement framework that will guide our practices as well, so it’s not haphazard,” said Dr. Anthony Hamlet, PPS Superintendent. “We have a clear system of how are we doing, how are we tracked, but also the expectations we have for our professional learning communities, and provide them data that they can use on a regular basis.”

Dr. Hamlet, now in his second year as superintendent, told the Courier that the district is dedicated to gathering more data on a variety of subjects and situations, to better student outcomes districtwide. Increased information has aided in the creation of the district’s five-year Strategic Plan, unveiled this past spring, and an updated K-5 Code of Student Conduct. Some of the data he might have wanted may not have been readily available in the past, such as tracking the trajectory of, for instance, fourth graders’ academic standing throughout the school year. “There are four levels; Advanced, Proficient, Basic and Below Basic,” Dr. Hamlet said. “How many kids who were labeled Proficient in the beginning of the school year…how many stayed Proficient, how many moved to Advanced, how many dropped to Basic or Below Basic throughout the year. So, looking at it from that aspect (data) and then applying that to your teaching practices and techniques.”

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: