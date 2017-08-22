Lifestyles
Home > Lifestyles

Pantone Makes Sure Prince Reigns Forever With New Shade Of Purple


Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Pantone and the estate of Prince have teamed up to launch a shade of purple in honor of the late singer. “Love Symbol #2, is a new color inspired by Prince’s famous Yamaha purple piano that he played during many of his performances.

The legendary artist, who passed away at age 57 on April 21, 2016, was known for his love for the royal color and was in the title of the iconic movie, “Purple Rain”. Pantone highlighted the strong connection between the purple who and “The Purple One”. “A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, ‘Love Symbol #2’ is emblematic of Prince’s distinctive style. Long associated with the purple family, ‘Love Symbol #2’ enables Prince’s unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself.”

Find out more about the color giant Pantone here.

DON’T MISS:

Prince’s Estate Wants To Create A Reality Show

#TeamBeautiful Remembers The Day Prince Died

New Documents Highlight Prince’s Struggle With Opioid Addiction

Prince

The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons' Most Fashionable Moments

7 photos Launch gallery

The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons' Most Fashionable Moments

Continue reading The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons’ Most Fashionable Moments

The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons' Most Fashionable Moments

Prince's style is unlike any other. He challenged the norms of masculinity and inspired others to tap into their style regardless of gender. See the Purple Rain singers' most stylish moments.

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular