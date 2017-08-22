Pantone Makes Sure Prince Reigns Forever With New Shade Of Purple

Pantone and the estate of Prince have teamed up to launch a shade of purple in honor of the late singer. “Love Symbol #2, is a new color inspired by Prince’s famous Yamaha purple piano that he played during many of his performances.

The legendary artist, who passed away at age 57 on April 21, 2016, was known for his love for the royal color and was in the title of the iconic movie, “Purple Rain”. Pantone highlighted the strong connection between the purple who and “The Purple One”. “A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, ‘Love Symbol #2’ is emblematic of Prince’s distinctive style. Long associated with the purple family, ‘Love Symbol #2’ enables Prince’s unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself.”

