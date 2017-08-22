Bannon finally out, but problems remain

Steve Bannon is no longer in the Trump administration.
Bannon, the controversial former campaign chairman who helped Donald Trump win the 2016 election, departed the White House on Friday after a turbulent seven-month tenure as White House chief strategist.
While it is good that Bannon is out, it may be for the wrong reasons.
Now that Bannon is out, the generals whom Trump has filled his cabinet and administration with are expected to have more influence. This could lead to a more militaristic solution to foreign affairs.
Bannon said one of the reasons he and the administration parted ways was because he had friction with several other top officials; a recent New York Times report called him “a caustic presence in a chaotic West Wing.”
The article added, “Mr. Bannon frequently clashed with other aides as they fought over trade, the war in Afghanistan, taxes, immigration and the role of government.”
But Bannon should have never been hired in the first place.
As former executive chairman of the far right Breitbart News website, Bannon had given a platform to the so-called alt-right, a movement of white nationalist activists who often openly espouse white supremacists and anti-Semitic views.
On Friday night, hours after his departure from the White House was announced, Bannon was back at the helm at Breitbart News, chairing the website’s editorial meeting.
Many of the marchers shouting hate-filled chants of “You won’t replace us” and “Jews won’t replace us’” and carrying Nazi symbols in a torchlight rally in Charlottesville, Va., are members of, or are associated with, the alt-right.
While Bannon denies that he is racist and described himself as an economic nationalist espousing populist views, he gave the alt-right a platform to reach a wider audience.
It is not a coincidence that racists and anti-Semitic groups have become more emboldened as many of these racists saw Bannon and Trump as their friends in the White House.
While it is good Bannon is departing, the root of the problem is the president himself. Long before Bannon became campaign chairman and the hate rally in Charlottesville, Trump was fanning the flames of race-baiting through questioning whether the nation’s first African-American president was actually born in the United States and whether he was unfairly admitted into Harvard Law schools; calling Mexican immigrants “rapists” and imposing a religion-based travel ban on Muslims.
Since becoming president he has continued to make brazen appeals to bigotry by joking about police brutality, making false claims about widespread voter fraud and equating anti-racist protesters to neo-Nazis and Klansmen.
The fact is Trump is an undisciplined, thin-skinned, chaotic demagogue who is tearing the country apart. He is not a healer. He is not a leader.
At some point Trump apologists must realize that it is the president himself that is the real problem and not just those who work for him.