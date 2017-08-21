VisitPITTSBURGH hires Melissa Wade as senior director of communications

PITTSBURGH—Executives at VisitPITTSBURGH, the official tourism promotion agency for Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, have announced that Melissa T. Wade has been hired as its senior director of communications. Ms. Wade will serve as a spokesperson for the organization and oversee all communications efforts. She brings to the position extensive public relations, media relations and marketing experience. Her first day will be Aug. 17.

Before joining VisitPITTSBURGH, Ms. Wade was public health information officer for the Allegheny County Health Department. She was responsible for managing the public information office, media relations, crisis communications and community partnerships. She served as a spokesperson for the Health Department.

Ms. Wade also worked from 1999-2015 as creative services producer and event coordinator for CBS/KDKA-TV.

“Melissa’s work experience and skills are well aligned to enhance the needs of our marketing department and help us to promote Pittsburgh and Allegheny County nationally and internationally,” said Tom Loftus, chief marketing officer for VisitPITTSBURGH. “We look forward to having her help us to continue to develop best practices in the areas of communications and public relations.”

In her new role, Ms. Wade will also oversee community programs and VisitPITTSBURGH’s local awareness efforts.

She will report directly to the chief marketing officer.

Ms. Wade is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English Writing and a graduate of Point Park University with a Master of Arts degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She is active in her church and volunteers locally for several non-profit organizations.

