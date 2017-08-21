URA moves on affordable housing, accessibility and repairs for Homewood, Hill District residents

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh’s board has approved multiple initiatives aimed at increasing affordable housing, creating more accessible housing, and helping low-income homeowners in Homewood and the Hill District make health and safety repairs.

Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh (RTP), based at 2800 Susquehanna St. in Homewood, won approval for $75,000 in authority grants, in addition to acquiring grants from McAuley Ministries (for the Hill District) and the RK Mellon Foundation (for Homewood).

“We have a lot of partner organizations and good people like (OBB Executive Director) Jerome Jackson helping us. We get a lot of referrals from church groups, and the homeowners are typically below 200 percent of the poverty level.”

STEVE HELLNER-BURRIS

Executive Director

Rebuilding Together

Pittsburgh Share

Authority Housing Director Tom Cummings said the grants will help RTP, working with neighborhood nonprofits, rehabilitate up to 24 homes in Homewood, and 20 more in the Hill District.

“RTP is working with Operation Better Block (OBB) to identify homeowners who are in need of repairs to their homes in all three Homewood neighborhoods (North, West, and South) and with the Schenley Heights Collaborative, FOCUS and Hill House to identify the homes in the Hill District,” he said.

“Both of these efforts are part of RTP’s Core Home Repair program. Professional contractors are engaged for roof repairs, electrical upgrades and plumbing repairs. After the initial scope of work stabilizes the home, RTP staff leads crews of corporate volunteers and community-based workers in an effort to provide additional health, safety and weatherization repairs.”

