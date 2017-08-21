South Africa’s storied ANC weakens as president stays

JOHANNESBURG (AP) —Minutes after South African President Jacob Zuma narrowly escaped a no-confidence vote this week, he was singing and dancing outside parliament with a throng of supporters from his African National Congress party.

That celebratory mood faded fast. Though Zuma survived the most serious attempt yet on his leadership, allegations of corruption and poor governance have significantly weakened the ANC, the once potent party of Nelson Mandela, observers say.

The ANC, instrumental in ending South Africa’s apartheid regime of racial discrimination, has ruled since the country’s first all-race elections in 1994. But its support has eroded since Zuma came to power in 2009 as South Africans have vented their frustration at the ballot box over high unemployment and a lack of basic services like water and electricity.

In a striking sign of dissent within the party, more than 25 ANC members supported the opposition’s move this week to vote out Zuma or didn’t show up to vote. Of the 384 votes cast in an unprecedented secret ballot, 177 were in favor of unseating Zuma and 198 were against, with nine abstentions.

That public display of internal rebellion also highlights the party’s bruising battle to succeed Zuma, who will step down as ANC leader in December. A steady stream of ANC members and anti-apartheid veterans have publicly urged Zuma to step aside before then, as anger grows among voters over scandals that included millions of dollars of public money spent on Zuma’s private home.

Zuma will have more damaging moments in the coming months, with courts set to hear a bid by the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters party to impeach him, as well as Zuma’s own appeal to drop nearly 800 charges of alleged corruption, racketeering and fraud against him.

