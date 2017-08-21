Shootings in Garfield dampen the community’s rejuvenation

In the first six months of 2017, Garfield surpassed all Pittsburgh neighborhoods in shootings.

The neighborhood shows promise, drawing lively crowds to Penn Avenue, but only blocks away, parts of the neighborhood are pocked by abandoned lots, crumbling sidewalks and occasional gunfire.

In early June, Pittsburgh’s Zone 5 Police Commander Jason Lando said recent shootings didn’t seem like a significant spike compared to the previous year. Police statistics, however, show that by June 2 Garfield had already surpassed the shootings total for all of 2016, which includes a combination of fatal, non-fatal shootings and shootings without injury.

