Women of Service: Nine Decades of Leading the Way (Debbie’s Lifestyles photos Aug. 16)

This year, 2017, marks a milestone for the Alpha Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Ninety years of service to the community and scholarship giving to students and organizations to further support their work in the community. Dr. Monica Lamar, Alpha Alpha Omega Chapter president said, “I believe our founders would be very pleased with our celebration which pays tribute to our local organization that started 90 years ago at the Centre Avenue YMCA by Norma Boyd, one of the founders of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.”

On June 24 at the Edgewood Country Club nearly 300 enjoyed the 90th Anniversary Gala. Toni Kendrick, Great Lakes regional director and a proud member of the Alpha Alpha Omega Chapter, was on hand for the celebration. With Janice Bates Matuscak and Geil Wesley Williams as event co-chairs, guests enjoyed an evening of community recognition, scholarship presentations, dining and dancing. Carol Brackett presented the community involvement awards to: Dr. Kathi R. Elliott, Executive Director, Gwen’s Girls; Richard A. Stewart Jr., First Vice President, NAACP; Marcia M. Sturdivant, PhD, President and CEO, NEED and Malik G. Bankston, Executive Director, the Kingsley Association.

