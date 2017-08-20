Metro
Home > Metro

Homewood AME Zion Community Day, held Aug. 5, emphasizes fun, fellowship


Courier Newsroom, photos by J.L. Martello
Leave a comment

LEMIAH CROSS, 10 AND GIANNA CROSS-PATTERSON, 3

It’s about showcasing the good side of the community. It’s about fun, fellowship, and recreation.

Those are the sentiments from Homewood AME Zion Church pastor Stanley C. Dennison, at the church’s annual community day, Aug. 5. “There is a tremendous (positive) impact on the children because some don’t get a chance to go outside and play because of the threat of the dancer and violence,” he told New Pittsburgh Courier photographer J.L. Martello. “A lot of families moving around in the streets out here today sharing with one another and it’s intergenerational and it’s a wonderful thing.”

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Homewood AME Zion Community Day, held Aug. 5, emphasizes fun, fellowship

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular