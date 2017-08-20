Homewood AME Zion Community Day, held Aug. 5, emphasizes fun, fellowship

It’s about showcasing the good side of the community. It’s about fun, fellowship, and recreation.

Those are the sentiments from Homewood AME Zion Church pastor Stanley C. Dennison, at the church’s annual community day, Aug. 5. “There is a tremendous (positive) impact on the children because some don’t get a chance to go outside and play because of the threat of the dancer and violence,” he told New Pittsburgh Courier photographer J.L. Martello. “A lot of families moving around in the streets out here today sharing with one another and it’s intergenerational and it’s a wonderful thing.”

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: