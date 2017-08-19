Lifestyles Report …I get lucky (Debbie’s Column Aug. 16)

Thursday night is normally what I consider a work night. As I look more closely at that, I think I will have to make a change to that. I normally write on Thursday so I can submit my work to the New Pittsburgh Courier in plenty of time for the coming week. Last week, a close friend who has asked to remain nameless asked me to attend the Earth, Wind and Fire concert with her on Thursday. At first I said no, but I caved in and decided to go. We both went home from work, changed our clothes and headed back Downtown. When we arrived at PPG Paints Arena I remembered my boss mentioned something about EWF coming to town several weeks ago, reportedly they were having trouble selling tickets. I’m not sure what they did to move the tickets but the turnout was great. We had seats in the Key Club and backstage passes were included.

