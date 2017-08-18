The Wake Up: Dave Chappelle Finds Dylan, New York City Protests Trump

BIG FACTS

Dave Chappelle finally met Making the Band’s Dylan, and apparently, he still spits hot fire. The overdue union went down during Dylan’s Friday night House of Vans appearance, during which he promoted his forthcoming album, Pain 2 Power. The two connected backstage to quote lines from Chappelle’s unforgettable skit, as well as do some more promo together. Our hearts are warm.

Chappelle found Dylan pic.twitter.com/bpsEGBOMQT — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 14, 2017

In the wake of the recent Charlottesville attack, over a thousand protesters gathered ahead of Agent Orange’s return to Trump Tower on Monday evening. It was his first visit to Trump tower since his inauguration as a part of a two-day visit within his 17-day “working vacation.” As to be expected, police were on the scene with barricades in an effort to contain demonstrators. In videos shared on social media, the crowd can be heard chanting, “Love, not hate, that’s what makes America great” and “Black Lives Matter”.

“Even though Donald Trump is not per se the cause of [the Charlottesville attack], he is related to that,” Josh Friedman, a 23-year-old activist who helped organize the protest, told The Guardian. “He really is enabling white nationalists, white supremacists, the KKK, armed militias.” Another 200 protesters gathered near Central Park in all black for a “funeral march” to “mourn the death of Heather Heyer, and condemn the many ways Trump is killing our country.” Trump delivered an updated statement regarding Charlottesville on Monday.

Thousands gather in front of Trump Tower in NYC. pic.twitter.com/GNdvAjGdKS — Bill Shapiro (@Bill_Shapiro) August 14, 2017

People posing in front of #trumprat parked near the Plaza hotel. pic.twitter.com/KPfnwIK6AZ — Shayna Estulin (@ShaynaEstulin12) August 14, 2017

SOURCE: The Guardian, The New York Times

