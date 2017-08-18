The Wake Up: Dave Chappelle Finds Dylan, New York City Protests Trump

BIG FACTS
Dave Chappelle finally met Making the Band’s Dylan, and apparently, he still spits hot fire. The overdue union went down during Dylan’s Friday night House of Vans appearance, during which he promoted his forthcoming album, Pain 2 Power. The two connected backstage to quote lines from Chappelle’s unforgettable skit, as well as do some more promo together. Our hearts are warm.
For those who grew up watching me… you know how epic and amazing this was. My first time meeting @chappellercmh. My album is coming Sep 15th. I guess the stars lined up at the perfect time. Bless up to @wyclefjean @diddy and everyone else I reunited with this year. Now let's move forward. You get it now? #pain2Power #1StopMedia #VpalMusic #ReelViews ▶️‼️SHARE AND TAG! 😊🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💪🏾
BIG NEWS
In the wake of the recent Charlottesville attack, over a thousand protesters gathered ahead of Agent Orange’s return to Trump Tower on Monday evening. It was his first visit to Trump tower since his inauguration as a part of a two-day visit within his 17-day “working vacation.” As to be expected, police were on the scene with barricades in an effort to contain demonstrators. In videos shared on social media, the crowd can be heard chanting, “Love, not hate, that’s what makes America great” and “Black Lives Matter”.
“Even though Donald Trump is not per se the cause of [the Charlottesville attack], he is related to that,” Josh Friedman, a 23-year-old activist who helped organize the protest, told The Guardian. “He really is enabling white nationalists, white supremacists, the KKK, armed militias.” Another 200 protesters gathered near Central Park in all black for a “funeral march” to “mourn the death of Heather Heyer, and condemn the many ways Trump is killing our country.” Trump delivered an updated statement regarding Charlottesville on Monday.
SOURCE: The Guardian, The New York Times
SEE ALSO:
Watch: Dave Chappelle Calls For Progressive Policing
President Trump Retweets White-Wing Conspiracy Theorist