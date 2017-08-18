‘Step’ an accurate portrayal of harsh realities, Black girl perseverance (Merecedes’ Movie Review Aug. 16)

The step team at the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women in Baltimore, Maryland is on a quest to win the biggest step competition in the country. The team has competed many times before and never placed. In “Step,” a film crew follows three high school seniors throughout the school year as they prepare for the competition and, presumably, life.

The competition isn’t the only thing Cori, Blessin, and Tayla have to worry about. The obvious obstacles arise during the last year of high school like college applications, studying hard and getting good grades. The personal problems are equally overwhelming, too.

“Step” is an eloquent interpretation of what young Black girls all around the world endure every single day. Even as minors, the real world, adult-like pressures weighing on their shoulders are deafening.

In the film, their tears cut through the harsh reality of shut-off notices, unhealthy family composition, and other elements that children typically don’t have to deal with. Each young lady had problems at home that spilled over in school and on the step team. But, they persevered and continued to evolve into the best women they could be.

Isn’t that the essence of Black Girl Magic, though? After all of the stones have been thrown, after all of the doors have been closed, after all of the negativity, it is the unexplainable perseverance of Black women that keeps us shining so bright and standing tall.

