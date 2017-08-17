Summit ready to empower community

The last couple weeks in the region have been emotional and have affected the lives of many people, as the New Pittsburgh Courier reported (Aug. 9) on five murders occurring in a three-day span (Aug. 4-6). And there have been three shootings that have occurred in McKeesport in August alone.

“We have to do something,” said Rev. Dr. Judith Moore, director and founder of Sisters Saving Ourselves Now and pastor of a church on the North Side in the area where several homicides have occurred. “We all have to contribute our part to stop the violence.”

For the past five years her way of educating and empowering women to use their power to make a difference has been through the sponsorship of the Black Women and Family summits. This year, the event takes place Aug. 18-19 at CCAC’s South Campus, 1750 Clairton Rd., West Mifflin. With the theme, “You Are The One, You’ve Been Waiting For,” Moore said the goal of the summit is to get participants motivated, thinking and prepared to take action, to get involved to make a difference within their communities. “We have to be prepared to advance issues of importance to women, their families and the communities they serve.”

Under the belief that economics plays a significant role in the betterment of the African American community, the summit kicks off as part of the Pittsburgh Collective Impact 2017 Forum hosted by Davis Consulting Solutions and Point Park University’s PhD in Community Engagement program, Aug. 18. Moore and Danielle Davis, founder and president of DCS, agree that events like the summit and Pittsburgh Collective Impact Forum are necessary as well as collaborations between organizations and businesses. The topic for the 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. forum is Expanding Capacity of Businesses through Economic Development. The Forum will be held at Point Park.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: