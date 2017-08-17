Obituary: Edith Margaret Williams Johnson

Edith Margaret Williams Johnson was born on December 25, 1912, the fourth of eleven children, in Pittsburgh, PA to Henry M. & Alice M. Williams. She departed this earthly life on Monday, July 24, 2017, in Mesa, Arizona at the amazing age of 104.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents, Henry M. Williams and Alice M. Williams; her husbands Alex Fletcher and Wallace P. Johnson; siblings: Robert E. Williams, Garfield Williams, Alice M. Scott, Thelma W. Lovette, Henry M. Williams, Fletcher Williams, Jacob H. Williams, Frank A. Williams and cousin/best friend, Beatrice Bankston. Edith is survived by her sisters, Annie N. Carter and Lois Jean Hord; brother-in-law Earl F. Hord and sister-in-law, Cecilia R. Williams; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Edith was a devout catholic and worked at St. Richards Catholic Church Convent and volunteered at Epiphany Catholic Church in Pittsburgh.

Edith was like the “Pied Piper,” all the children loved to be with Aunt Edie.

An Arizona Memorial Service was held at Mountain View Funeral Chapel, 7900 E. Main St., Mesa, AZ 85207 on Monday, August 7, 2017 at 5:00 PM.

A Pittsburgh Memorial Service will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church, 184 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

Mesa Good Shepherd, 5854 E. University Drive, Mesa, Arizona 85205.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: