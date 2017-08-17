New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (Aug. 16-22)

SILVER LAKE COMMONS BIBLE STUDY

AUGUST 17—The Silver Lake Commons Bible Study’s Fourth Anniversary will be held at 6935 Frankstown Ave. in Homewood at 6 p.m. The theme is “Thankful Together.” The guest presenter will be Minister Millie Thomas of Union Baptist Church, Monessen.

PORCH PARTY OPEN HOUSE

AUGUST 19—Pittsburgh Friends Meeting invites you to their Porch Party with Open House, Flea Market/Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine, at 4836 Ellsworth Ave. Complimentary cookies and punch, live music, tours of their Quaker meetinghouse and library, lunches for sale, and plenty of friendly people to meet. For more information, call 412-683-2669.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: