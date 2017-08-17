Metro
Home > Metro

New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (Aug. 16-22)


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

SILVER LAKE COMMONS BIBLE STUDY
AUGUST 17—The Silver Lake Commons Bible Study’s Fourth Anniversary will be held at 6935 Frankstown Ave. in Homewood at 6 p.m. The theme is “Thankful Together.” The guest presenter will be Minister Millie Thomas of Union Baptist Church, Monessen.

PORCH PARTY OPEN HOUSE
AUGUST 19—Pittsburgh Friends Meeting invites you to their Porch Party with Open House, Flea Market/Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine, at 4836 Ellsworth Ave. Complimentary cookies and punch, live music, tours of their Quaker meetinghouse and library, lunches for sale, and plenty of friendly people to meet. For more information, call 412-683-2669.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (Aug. 16-22)

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular