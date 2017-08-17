New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Aug 16-22)

Training Program

AUG. 16—The Chatham’s Women Business Center presents a six-week “Concept to Launch” training course, on six consecutive Wednesdays from until September 13 at the Eastside campus, 6585 Penn Ave. The program, designed for women in the early stages of starting a business, will focus on: developing a business concept; industry and market research; identifying target customers; pricing and marketing strategies; startup financials; legal business entities, and pitching the business. Cost $95, with 50-percent, need-based scholarships made available by Bridgeway Capital. For more information and to register, call 412-365-1153.

Executive Sales Seminar

AUG. 16—Sandler Training will present a free sales development seminar, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 790 Holiday Drive, Foster Plaza, Building 11. This session for owners, sales managers and sales VPs is designed to reengineer the selling process to capitalize on today’s buying pattern. See how to tackle the issues your sales people face every day. For more information, contact Lindsey Demetris at 412-944-2403 or by Email at lindseydemetris@superiorselling.com.

