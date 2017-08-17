Like Father, Like Son …B.J. Flenory is inducted into the Allegheny-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame, joining his father

Just saying the name “Flenory” gets people talking, gets people reminiscing, gets people mesmerized.

Baron “B.B.” Flenory needs no introduction. He’s the 1976 Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Year, scoring nearly 2,000 points in his career at Valley High School, and one of the best basketball players in the history of Duquesne University.

B.B.’s son, B.J., starred as an all-conference football player at Valley, an All-American defensive back at New Hampshire, and is very successful in the business arena with summer football camps for high school students.

B.B. Flenory has long been entrenched into the Allegheny-Kiski Valley Hall of Fame.

Now, like father, son B.J. Flenory has been enshrined into the Alle-Kiski Valley Hall of Fame as well.

The ceremony occurred May 20 at the Quality Inn in New Kensington. It was a moment that B.J. is very proud of. One would correctly assume the only person prouder of the accomplishment is his father, B.B.

“I am extremely proud of him, but not really so much of his athletic accomplishments as I am about the young man, husband and father he is,” B.B. Flenory told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview. “Sure, the accolades he receives for sports as well as his football camps and partnership with Jordan Brand is special, but all that stuff is superficial. He was able to accomplish that because of the person and character he has. What kind of father or grandfather would I be if I said I was prouder of him than the others because of his athletic prowess. I am proud of all my children and grandchildren because they are kind, caring and compassionate for their fellow man. Anything after that is gravy.”

