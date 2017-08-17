It’s time to show ‘middle neighborhoods’ love

What do countries, states and neighborhoods have in common? People. They all compete for people.

Through people, you get innovators, investors, builders, developers, thinkers. Through people, you have the building blocks of your workforce.

Our neighborhoods rely on anchors like great schools, bustling shops and small businesses, and a competitive housing stock in order to attract homebuyers and increase long-term homeownership.

In my District, the Second District of Pennsylvania, I am fortunate to represent top of the line research institutions such as the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel, Temple, Saint Joseph’s, LaSalle and many more, that continue to lead the way in innovation and development, and drive new residents to our neighborhoods across the city of Philadelphia and into the surrounding suburbs like Lower Merion and Narberth, that call the 2nd District home.

Throughout the course of my over three-and-a-half decades of public service, I have always looked for thoughtful ways to “Make Ideas Matter,” always strategically searching for that moment when an idea becomes a part of our public policy.

In Congress, I am trying to put a spotlight and raise the dialogue on “Middle Neighborhoods” nationwide.

“Middle Neighborhoods” are caught between growing and declining neighborhoods. They are neighborhoods that are doing “good enough” right now, but are threatened by decline, as the demand to live in these neighborhoods is weakening.

