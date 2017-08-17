Dailey’s bright future ended by a fool—what kind of men are we raising?

A young Black woman who was just starting her life as an adult was gunned down while holding her 7-month-old daughter recently on the North Side.

Nicole Dailey, 26, an Oliver graduate, was shot several times across the street from her house on North Charles. Police were searching for a suspect that many believe to be someone she knew, maybe even the baby’s father. Either way, it takes a sick fool to gun down an unarmed woman first of all, but a woman holding a baby? What kind of men are we raising?

At the vigil held for Dailey Aug. 8, more than 200 people came out to show their love and concern for this young woman and many expressed their surprise and shock over the senseless killing of this young woman who carried herself in a respectful way, and that everyone only had good things to say about.

However, some of her relatives and friends made it clear that if the police don’t find her killer they will, and he will get what he deserves.

When I wrote this column on Aug. 14 there had been no word from the police as to whom they were looking for or any additional information on the shooting.

Dailey was buried, Aug. 11. There was no word on who was now going to take on the responsibility of raising her child, Nia. Dailey’s mother, who also lost a son back in the ‘90s, has to be devastated.

My well wishes and prayers go out to the entire family.

