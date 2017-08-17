City League, it’s your time…it’s your turn!

:10—Here are the finalists for the 4th Annual Pittsburgh City High School All Sports Hall of Fame. A final 20 living legends and 10 deceased legends will be chosen from this group in two weeks. They are; Kevin Barlow, Mel Bennett, John Brewer, Ron Porter, Tonja Stevens, Joe Hnath, Andrew Hodge, George Fitch, William Fitch, Jessie Murphy, Amber Plowden, Eddie Benton, Larry Anderson, Laniece Saunders, Chris Eleam, Lisa White, Mike Ford, Joe Tyson, Vaughn Rivers, Mike Wilson, Raymond Hooper, Charles Pallie, Ngozi Uzdaga, Delaney Howard, Latricha Hall, Nathan Hall, Talise Manvel, Leroy Dillard, Craig Walls, Mark Ellison, Billy Betts, Horace Nelson, Laren Neft, Manela Hodge, Marsha Hodge, Buddy Valinski, Clyde Mann, John Clark, Audie Chapman, Andy Vento, Rasheed Hill, Moe Robinson, James Williams, Paul Champlin, John Henderson, Fred Lucas, Gilbert Cummings, Cedrick Hill, Adolphas Bank, John Quiley, Frank Henderson, Donald Turner, Chuch Griffey, Leslie Neft. The Special Category Awardees for 2017 are: Kevin Parker, Maurice Lucas Courage Award; Albert Kennedy, Pete Diempero Legend Award; Dr. Gloria Hill, Dr. Helen Faison Community Leadership Award, and Bill Hillgrove, Eddie Jefferies Public Relations/Media Award. Team Induction Awardees for 2017 are, the 1996 Schenley High School City League and State Championship Team, and the 1971 Schenley High School City League and State Championship Team.

