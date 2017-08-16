Business
Toyota gives top award to nation’s largest minority-owned chemical management supplier


Donald James
TOP AWARD GIVEN—Jason Reid, General Manager, Purchasing, TMNA; Bonnie Clinton, General Manager, Indirect Procurement, Corporate Shared Services, TMNA; Dave MacLeod, Group Vice President, Chemico; Leon C. Richardson, President and CEO, Chemico; Noby Tanaka, Executive Advisor, Purchasing,, TMNA; and Robert Young, Group Vice President, Purchasing and SED, TMNA.

At its annual business meeting held recently in Erlanger, Kentucky, Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA) discussed goals and objectives with direct and indirect suppliers in preparation for the new fiscal year. As customary at these meetings, Toyota, the world’s largest auto maker, honored suppliers who have exceeded the company’s expectations. Among the 25 suppliers honored was Metro Detroit-based Chemico Group, which received Toyota’s “Superior Performance Award,” the automobile company’s highest honor for performance.

“We are proud and honored to be recognized by Toyota Motor North America for our efforts in supplier quality,” said Leon C. Richardson, founder, president and CEO of Chemico, the nation’s largest veteran and minority-owned chemical management supplier. “All of us at Chemico recognize the significance of this award. It demonstrates our deep commitment to providing excellent service and customer satisfaction.”

“We look for suppliers that go above and beyond in meeting our requirements and expectations,” said Jim Holloway, TMNA’s general manager of supplier relations, risk management, and supplier diversity. “Chemico has been instrumental, especially with our Georgetown facility in Kentucky, as we were ready to launch the all-new Camry in June. By working collaboratively with Chemico, we were able to develop a win-win scenario. It was a very compressed lead time, but Chemico was able to meet the aggressive schedule.”

While Chemico is a certified minority business, the company was chosen for the award from a large field of non-minority-owned suppliers.

