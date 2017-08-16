Public Notice 8-16-17

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) is submitting an application for an individual National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit for our Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PA DEP). The plan may be reviewed on our website at pgh2o.com or by visiting our main office at 1200 Penn Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Written comments will be accepted at PWSACompliance@pgh2o.com or at our Penn Avenue office.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) is submitting a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) Strategy to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PA DEP). The plan may be reviewed on our website at pgh2o.com or by visiting our main office at 1200 Penn Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Written comments will be accepted at PWSACompliance@pgh2o.com or at our Penn Avenue office.

Allegheny County Department of Human Services and Juvenile Court

Public Hearing on

Children’s Services

Annual Plan and Budget

On Wednesday, August 23, from 3-4 p.m., the Allegheny County Department of Human Services and Juvenile Court will hold a public hearing to obtain comments on the DRAFT of the 2018-2019 Office of Children, Youth and Families Needs-Based Plan that will be presented to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. The hearing will take place at One Smithfield Street, Lower level, in the Homestead Grays conference room.

A draft of the plan is available on the DHS website at http://www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/About/Plans-and-Budgets.aspx.

Persons wishing to provide comments on the plan through written or oral testimony at the meeting are asked to call 412-350-7144 to be placed on the agenda.

The Department of Human Services makes reasonable efforts to accommodate persons with disabilities. Please call 412-327-3058 by August 21, if you require special accommodations.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department

of Human Services

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: