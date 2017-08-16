Meetings 8-16-17

Southwestern

Pennsylvania Commission

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission (SPC) has set the following meeting dates for 2017-2018. The Commission Executive Committee meetings will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 25 and December 11, 2017 and January 29, March 26 and June 25, 2018, and at 1:00 p.m. on April 30, 2018. The regular meetings of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, September 25 and December 11, 2017 and January 29, March 26, and June 25, 2018. All meetings will be held in the SPC Conference Center at Two Chatham Center, Suite 400, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

SPC is committed to compliance with nondiscrimination requirements of civil rights statutes, executive orders, regulations and policies applicable to the programs and activities it administers. Accordingly, SPC is committed to ensuring that program beneficiaries receive public participation opportunities without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability or economic status. Meeting facilities are accessible to persons with disabilities and the location is reachable by public transit. SPC will provide auxiliary services for individuals with language, speech, sight or hearing needs, provided the request for assistance is made 3 days prior to the meeting. SPC will attempt to satisfy requests made with less than 3 days notice as resources allow. Please make your request for auxiliary services to Shannon O’Connell at (412) 391-5590, Ext. 334, or soconnell@spcregion.org. If you believe you have been denied participation opportunities, or otherwise discriminated against in relation to the programs or activities administered by SPC, you may file a complaint using the procedures provided in our complaint process document or by contacting SPC’s Title VI Coordinator by calling (412) 391-5590. For more information, or to obtain a Title VI Discrimination Complaint Form, please see our website at: www.spcregion.org or call 412-391-5590.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: