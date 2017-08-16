Legal Notices 8-16-17

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of BEULAH MAE HUFFMAN, Court Term No. 021704495, late of Plum Borough, Allegheny County, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Director of dept. of Court Records, Wills/Orphans Courts Division of Allegheny County, notice is hereby given to all persons indebted to said estate to make immediate payment, and to those having claims against the same to present them to the undersigned, duly authenticated for settlement. Barbara Gennaro, Executrix, 118 Alpine Village Dr., Monroeville, PA 15146 or to Cathy L. Brannigan, Esq., 15 Duff Rd., Suite 6C, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

FICTITIOUS NAME

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Act of Pennsylvania that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed in the office of the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania on July 31, 2017 for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Bacchus and Jack Fine Goods in Allegheny County with its principal office or place of business at http://www.bacchusandjackfinegoods.com The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration are: Camarda Webb Enterprises, LLC, et.al, d/b/a Bacchus and Jack Fine Goods, 430 W. Swissvale Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218, 412.509.8595

CHANGE OF NAME

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania: GD-17-009826. In re: Petition of Margarita del Carmen Rodriguez on behalf of minor child Jeremy Michael Stone-Rodriguez, for change of name to Jeremy Scott Stone. To all persons interested: Notice is hereby given that an order of said Court authorized the filing of said petition and fixed Thursday, August 31, 2017, at 9:45 a.m. as the time and the Motions Room, City-County Bldg., Pittsburgh, PA 15219, as the place for a hearing, when and where all persons may show cause, if any they have, why said name should not be changed as prayed for.

